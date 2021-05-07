Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Cut to $96.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Mizuho from $110.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.87% from the company’s previous close.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Datadog currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.95.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $6.14 on Friday, reaching $77.50. The stock had a trading volume of 305,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,081. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,593.80 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog has a 1-year low of $47.26 and a 1-year high of $119.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.72.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $293,905.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at $510,452.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 100,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.68, for a total transaction of $8,200,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 496,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,515,812.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,425,065 shares of company stock valued at $124,746,715 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

