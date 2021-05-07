Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at DA Davidson

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $112.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.29% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

DDOG has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.95.

DDOG opened at $78.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.10 and a 200-day moving average of $95.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,377.87 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog has a 12-month low of $47.26 and a 12-month high of $119.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 21,300 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $2,461,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,335 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,959.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 241,350 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $20,087,560.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,705,736.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,425,065 shares of company stock valued at $124,746,715 in the last quarter. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

