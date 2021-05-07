Datamine FLUX Hits Market Capitalization of $579,235.96 (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Datamine FLUX has a total market cap of $579,235.96 and $9,342.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00069222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.36 or 0.00260819 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003766 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $630.32 or 0.01100710 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00031480 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $429.76 or 0.00750469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,133.84 or 0.99771037 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 578,603 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars.

