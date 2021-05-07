Datarius Credit (DTRC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $59.00

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. Datarius Credit has a market capitalization of $121,610.54 and approximately $59.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datarius Credit coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Datarius Credit has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00084892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00063268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $450.14 or 0.00774577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00102337 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,229.44 or 0.08998580 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00046354 BTC.

Datarius Credit Coin Profile

Datarius Credit (DTRC) is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 159,756,076 coins. The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io . Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

Buying and Selling Datarius Credit

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datarius Credit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datarius Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

