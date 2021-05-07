Datawallet (DXT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $10,616.00

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded up 38.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Datawallet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datawallet has a market capitalization of $285,237.70 and approximately $10,616.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Datawallet has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Datawallet

DXT is a coin. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 coins. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataWallet is a decentralized Customer-to-Business data exchange to allow users to control and monetize their data for DataWallet tokens (DXT). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

