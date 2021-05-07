Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Director Stephen M. King Sells 1,400 Shares

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Director Stephen M. King sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $63,434.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PLAY stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.85. 870,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,733. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $51.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 2.07.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. The company had revenue of $116.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

