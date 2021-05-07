DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 12,000 Shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) by 61.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Forte Biosciences worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Forte Biosciences by 11,596.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Forte Biosciences by 5,736.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Forte Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Forte Biosciences by 567.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBRX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, (FBRC) started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

NASDAQ FBRX opened at $32.00 on Friday. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.73. The stock has a market cap of $432.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.23.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. Research analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences, Inc. will post -7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

