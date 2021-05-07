DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires Shares of 7,575 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $165.16 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $78.13 and a 12 month high of $170.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.49.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

