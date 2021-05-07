DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,539 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

SDY opened at $126.40 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $126.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.95.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

