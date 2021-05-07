DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 240.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,050 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.10% of BioXcel Therapeutics worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTAI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 144.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 10,602 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,013,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.31. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.95.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $1,389,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities cut their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

