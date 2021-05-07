DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in HealthEquity by 2.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 2.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in HealthEquity by 3.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in HealthEquity by 5.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

In other HealthEquity news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $429,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,291,572.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $73.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,462.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.00. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.82 and a 52-week high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HQY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.90.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

