DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.64.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $66.48 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.66 and a 200 day moving average of $58.42.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. The business had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 28,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,103,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,110,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 131,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total transaction of $11,287,588.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 770,373 shares of company stock valued at $52,555,951. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.