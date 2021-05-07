DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Hits New 12-Month High at $126.03

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $126.03 and last traded at $126.03, with a volume of 411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.52.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. Analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $3,306,417.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,608,849.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,862.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,651 shares of company stock worth $4,209,646. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,375 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after buying an additional 72,463 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DaVita (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

