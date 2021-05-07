DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Gap Up to $6.01

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.01, but opened at $6.38. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 716 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DBVT shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.11.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.91.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 687.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.