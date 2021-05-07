DECENT (DCT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7,490.00

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last week, DECENT has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One DECENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DECENT has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $7,490.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00065894 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.71 or 0.00329367 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000686 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00009155 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00030858 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00011095 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000160 BTC.

DECENT Coin Profile

DECENT (DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2017. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DECENT is decent.ch . DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent is a decentralized open source content distribution platform that allows anyone to buy, sell, or share content without unnecessary middleman fees or manipulation. Using Decent, authors can share their content directly with consumers using blockchain technology and a modified version of the Bittorrent protocol, without any cultural, geographical or political limitations. Decent holds multiple advantages over traditional platforms, such censorship resistance, which is ensured by Decent's decentralized nature where no single server can be targetted or shut down (It is also impossible to target specific nodes with one piece of content in mind). It allows consumers to acquire content for a cheaper price, while the content creators can keep 100% of the profits. Furthermore, there is no central authority that dictates what content is worth downloading, meaning that content creators are free to express themselves completely and to succeed (or fail) in their craft, regardless of what corporations or governments see fit. The reputation, recommendation, and feedback systems will give every user an equal opportunity. Decent will host an ICO starting on the 10th of September in which 70% of the DCT tokens' total supply will be sold for ETH and BTC. The remaining 30% will be used for mining rewards. DCT tokens are used to fuel the Decent Platform and is required to publish and buy content. Users can choose to set the price for their published content. “

Buying and Selling DECENT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

