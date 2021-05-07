DecentBet (DBET) Reaches Market Cap of $863,130.42

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 28.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. DecentBet has a total market cap of $863,130.42 and approximately $519.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00083788 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00019686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00062085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $438.59 or 0.00769455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00101559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,001.39 or 0.08774363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DBET is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.