Decentral Games Tops One Day Trading Volume of $326,663.00 (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 7th. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $63.79 million and approximately $326,663.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Decentral Games has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for approximately $306.83 or 0.00534427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00070418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.03 or 0.00261309 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $640.03 or 0.01114774 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00031446 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.64 or 0.00751801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,400.00 or 0.99976420 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 207,907 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

