Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Shares Up 13.6%

Shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) shot up 13.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75. 165 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.85.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.57.

