Deeper Network (DPR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $39.33 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. During the last week, Deeper Network has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Deeper Network has a market cap of $39.33 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000282 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00069743 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.40 or 0.00261814 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $644.12 or 0.01113852 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00031314 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $449.13 or 0.00776650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,710.60 or 0.99795979 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,331,081 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.