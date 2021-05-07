DeepOnion Market Capitalization Hits $24.05 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 97.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $24.05 million and approximately $98,666.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $1.07 or 0.00001857 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00012566 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005284 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002498 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00021083 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,482,865 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

