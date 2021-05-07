DeFi Bids (BID) Reaches Market Cap of $1.08 Million

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. DeFi Bids has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $43,065.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Bids coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0852 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DeFi Bids has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Bids alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.90 or 0.00086592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00020771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00064041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $460.94 or 0.00799874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.01 or 0.00102400 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,114.41 or 0.08875059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

DeFi Bids Profile

BID is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 43,328,241 coins and its circulating supply is 12,689,964 coins. DeFi Bids’ official website is defibids.com . DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Bids

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Bids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Bids using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Bids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Bids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.