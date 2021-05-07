DeGate 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $123,308.00 (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000575 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $24.37 million and $123,308.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeGate has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00072454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.10 or 0.00268821 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $652.58 or 0.01138393 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00030595 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $438.37 or 0.00764714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,110.49 or 0.99625769 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,000,000 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

