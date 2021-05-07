DeGate (DG) Price Up 23.6% Over Last 7 Days

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. DeGate has a total market cap of $25.93 million and $144,476.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeGate coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000601 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DeGate has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00068880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.62 or 0.00263437 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $646.57 or 0.01108747 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00031380 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $445.90 or 0.00764645 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,379.48 or 1.00110412 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,000,000 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

