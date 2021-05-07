Degenerator (MEME) 1-Day Volume Tops $120,479.00

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 7th. Degenerator has a market cap of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Degenerator coin can currently be purchased for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.24 or 0.00733522 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006208 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00020013 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,168.53 or 0.02006247 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000672 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000025 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000428 BTC.

About Degenerator

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degenerator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.