DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,186 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 17,336 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $10,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.71.

PANW opened at $337.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of -108.85 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $342.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.94 and a 12-month high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total transaction of $509,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $4,216,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 843,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,303,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,039 shares of company stock valued at $17,437,398. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

