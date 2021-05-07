DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,554 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.05% of Citizens Financial Group worth $10,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

NYSE CFG opened at $49.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.01 and a 200 day moving average of $38.75. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

