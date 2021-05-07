DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 154.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,798 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Domino’s Pizza worth $8,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $430.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $388.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.80. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $436.63.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.68.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

