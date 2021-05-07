DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,241 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.07% of Duke Realty worth $10,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRE. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 567.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

DRE stock opened at $45.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $46.85.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is presently 70.83%.

DRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In related news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,399 shares of company stock worth $4,593,467 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.