DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 16,003 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,003 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.14% of Ciena worth $11,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Ciena by 1,153.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 3,705.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

CIEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

CIEN opened at $52.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $162,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,115. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.