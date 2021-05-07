DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $8,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BeiGene by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Get BeiGene alerts:

In other BeiGene news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $2,303,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $486,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,528,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,715 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,625 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BGNE shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. CLSA lowered BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $314.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $324.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.64. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $143.41 and a 1-year high of $388.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 0.91.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.97). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. The company had revenue of $100.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.