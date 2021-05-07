DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,636 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,307 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Workday were worth $10,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Workday by 56.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Workday by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $1,893,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 38,380.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

In related news, Director Christa Davies sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total transaction of $19,937,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total value of $1,863,025.92. Insiders sold a total of 444,255 shares of company stock valued at $113,608,400 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $234.93 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.24 and a 52-week high of $282.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.63 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.78.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.