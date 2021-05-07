Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Coverage Initiated at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Stock analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DLVHF remained flat at $$146.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 7 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of $88.08 and a 52 week high of $171.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.92 and a 200 day moving average of $138.91.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.