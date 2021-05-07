Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Coverage Initiated at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Stock analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLVHF remained flat at $$146.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 7 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of $88.08 and a 52 week high of $171.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.92 and a 200 day moving average of $138.91.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

