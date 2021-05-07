Delphy Price Reaches $0.0209 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 7th. Delphy has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $75,248.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Delphy has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. One Delphy coin can currently be bought for $0.0209 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Delphy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00086724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00020602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00063175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $454.17 or 0.00783816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00101707 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,236.09 or 0.09036627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00046476 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy (DPY) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Buying and Selling Delphy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.