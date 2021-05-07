Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Deluxe worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLX stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. Deluxe Co. has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.94 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The business had revenue of $441.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

