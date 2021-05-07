Demant A/S to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:WILYY)

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Demant A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Demant A/S’s FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WILYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.
About Demant A/S
Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.
