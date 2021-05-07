DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.07% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $10,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,389,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 370,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,390,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,361,000 after buying an additional 22,597 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 855.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $67.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.35. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.12 and a 1 year high of $69.01.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

