DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT Raised to $72.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on XRAY. Barclays raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.58.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.54. The company had a trading volume of 31,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,173. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $36.12 and a twelve month high of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.35.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 155.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.