DePay (DEPAY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $469,241.00

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One DePay coin can currently be bought for about $3.66 or 0.00006376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DePay has a total market cap of $5.52 million and $469,241.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DePay has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00070418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.03 or 0.00261309 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $640.03 or 0.01114774 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00031446 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $431.64 or 0.00751801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,400.00 or 0.99976420 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,508,157 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

