Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Compass Group (LON:CPG) Price Target to GBX 1,720

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,630 ($21.30) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.13% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,289.69 ($16.85).

CPG stock opened at GBX 1,605.50 ($20.98) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £28.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 199.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,535.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,422.26. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,023.55 ($13.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.32.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

