Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $110.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

PZZA stock opened at $100.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.11, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.71. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $110.33.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Papa John’s International by 125.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 18.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.