Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

DB stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.99. 219,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,602,607. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth $149,000. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.