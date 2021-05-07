Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €37.00 Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €37.00 ($43.53) target price from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.66% from the company’s current price.

EVK has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €30.86 ($36.30).

FRA EVK opened at €29.68 ($34.92) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €30.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €27.09. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

