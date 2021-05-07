Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.48

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.48 and last traded at $26.48, with a volume of 529722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.12.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 101,365 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Devon Energy by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 90,576 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Devon Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Devon Energy by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,061 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

