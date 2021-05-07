DFI.Money 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $98.54 Million (YFII)

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. DFI.Money has a market cap of $100.57 million and $98.54 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DFI.Money has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DFI.Money coin can currently be purchased for $2,605.80 or 0.04539681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DFI.Money alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00085578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00020103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00062706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $448.32 or 0.00781031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.72 or 0.00102297 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,086.00 or 0.08860556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

DFI.Money Profile

DFI.Money is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii . The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/#

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFI.Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFI.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DFI.Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFI.Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.