Diageo (LON:DGE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,961.54

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,961.54 ($38.69) and traded as high as GBX 3,285.85 ($42.93). Diageo shares last traded at GBX 3,284 ($42.91), with a volume of 1,487,240 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DGE shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,080 ($40.24) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,309.33 ($43.24).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,138.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,961.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £76.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.42.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,980 ($38.93) per share, with a total value of £8,284.40 ($10,823.62). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 544 shares of company stock worth $1,667,696.

About Diageo (LON:DGE)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

