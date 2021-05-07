Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 81,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 752,698 shares.The stock last traded at $13.86 and had previously closed at $14.94.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 3.44.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gerrard Schmid sold 39,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $676,550.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 254.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 124.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,447 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.