DIGG (DIGG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $856,150.00

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded up 21.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 7th. DIGG has a market capitalization of $59.55 million and approximately $856,150.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $67,908.48 or 1.18410959 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DIGG has traded 51.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00071585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.82 or 0.00266465 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $659.59 or 0.01150122 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00030614 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.59 or 0.00756052 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,532.21 or 1.00318023 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 877 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

