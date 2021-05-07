Digital Insurance Token (DIT) One Day Volume Tops $357.00

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $779,097.93 and $357.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. One Digital Insurance Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.23 or 0.00806160 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003870 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 139.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000409 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

