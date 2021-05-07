DigitalBits (XDB) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.49 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 7th. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 24.2% higher against the dollar. DigitalBits has a market cap of $86.06 million and $2.49 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $418.72 or 0.00719397 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006250 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020402 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,178.63 or 0.02024982 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000699 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,559,355 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

