Digitalcoin (DGC) Trading 10.5% Higher Over Last Week

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $1.22 million and $476.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0326 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,276.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,569.75 or 0.06125508 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.88 or 0.02424429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.50 or 0.00603161 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.19 or 0.00202800 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $473.98 or 0.00813333 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.89 or 0.00672459 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.51 or 0.00549977 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004928 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,326,496 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

